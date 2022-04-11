Mass Shootings Gun Access

President Joe Biden gets it wrong again.

He is calling for more gun control legislation because of the recent shootings in Sacramento. President Biden should know criminals do not obey laws. They think they are above the law.

Unfortunately, in our country right now this is true. We no longer have crime and punishment. We just have crime and no punishment due to the policies of President Biden and his Democrat Party. They have fashioned a revolving door for criminals.

Taking guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens will only leave them sitting ducks for the criminal elements who are freely roaming our streets. A criminal will get a gun if he has to beg, borrow or steal one.

We do not need gun control. We need liberal politician control. Until the general public wakes up to this fact and stops voting for these liberal politicians, we will get more of the same and worse.

CYNTHIA BROWN

retired merchandiser

Walker

