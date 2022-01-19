Arguing about the effect of Democratic policies is fair enough, but brazenly misstating the facts, as Ben Shapiro does in his Jan. 13 column, certainly doesn’t boost confidence in his case.
Per the New York City law allowing noncitizens to vote, Shapiro bemoans the Democrats’ “adherence to failed ideas like … voting for immigrants here illegally.” But the law only applies to legal permanent residents and others living and working in the city legally, and only applies to local elections. This is not at all an opening of the ballot box to illegal immigrants.
When I was living in Germany, noncitizens legally residing and working there could vote in local elections. More than a dozen communities in the U.S. allow noncitizens residing legally in their areas to vote in local elections. Whether you agree or disagree with the policy, it is certainly not as radical as Shapiro suggests in his inflammatory misstatement.
GARY GAUTIER, Ph.D.
writer
New Orleans