Like all presidents, Joe Biden wanted to distinguish his first 100 days in office. He got his wish, but probably not as he anticipated. He has quickly and publicly demonstrated more economic ignorance than any of his predecessors.
He wants to narrow the wealth gap through big spending programs, including the $1.9 trillion stimulus and the $2.3 trillion infrastructure packages. He apparently buys into MMT (modern monetary theory) which amounts to currency debasement; and in that sense is not only not modern, it is positively medieval. He claims that his (salutary?) monetary and fiscal policies are meant to help left-behind workers and communities of color; and he promises that the funding for such bold initiatives will be provided on the one hand by taxes on corporations and on the other by higher taxes on the never-quite-explicitly-defined “rich.”
He would raise the corporate income tax rate from 21% to 28%, 18% above the worldwide average, thus eroding a competitive advantage In attracting foreign capital to our shores. He also supports a global minimum corporate income tax rate of 21%, which would destroy the capital attraction advantage of many underdeveloped countries, keeping millions in poverty. He seems blissfully ignorant of the study by the Congressional Budget Office that estimates in an open economy like the United States workers could bear as high as 70% of the corporate tax burden, which defies his convoluted logic of helping left-behind workers. In sum, there are enough holes in Biden’s quixotic economics to make Swiss cheese blush.
Biden may be a “decent guy” (to quote his press secretary), but when it comes to economics, he’s trying to sell the American public a bunch of malarkey.
ROBERT HEBERT
economist
Baton Rouge