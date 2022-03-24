A lie is a lie is a lie, no matter whether it takes the form of spreading misinformation, disinformation, half-truths, conspiracy theories, “alternative facts” or gaslighting, which are all used by authoritarian political leaders to promote their false narratives to maintain power.
Lies steal our thoughts, confuse us into wondering what to believe or into believing nothing is true, and thus distort the ultimate power of truth itself. We see this on full display in Russia, where Vladimir Putin has convinced two-thirds of Russian citizens that their “military exercise” in Ukraine is to free Ukraine of Nazis and recognize the independence of regions in eastern Ukraine.
Former President Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s moves in Ukraine, calling him “savvy,” and referred to Putin’s approach as “genius.” This is not surprising coming from a former U.S. president who referred to America’s free press as “the enemy of the people” and who still spreads the “big lie” that he won the 2020 presidential election without any rational justification.
Lies by our elected leaders should not be tolerated or mischaracterized as simple hyperbole or exaggerations, when their true intention is to distort the truth and spread false narratives to gain power.
One lesson for Americans to learn from the current Russian war in Ukraine is that we must demand truth from our elected leaders if our democracy is to survive. It’s our citizens' responsibility to seek and discern the truth from media outlets even if it doesn’t concur with our partisan beliefs. Without truth in our body politic, democracy can’t survive.
ROD CACCIOPPI
retired IT Sales Executive
Metairie