When I was an instructor, one of my most successful African American literary discussions centered around “The Sky is Gray” by Louisiana author Ernest Gaines.
My students especially enjoyed this story because I knew how to read it as it was written and added factual, personal happenings to the situations that motivated the family. We could see this story as part of multicultural yesterday, as well as multicultural today.
“The Sky is Gray” should be a required literary historical experience, especially for students and instructors living in Louisiana. Now, a sequel to this beautiful story could be “Sweet Potato Pie,” written by Eugenia Collier. This story seems to pick up where “The Sky is Gray” ends. Great reading material for young men of all “colors.”
Langston Hughes’ poems “Dreams,” “Dreams Deferred” and “Mother to Son” should also be included as part of the Black History Multicultural Experience. “Mother to Son” allows all of us to feel and reveal that life is not always a “crystal stair,” but we can still hope and strive to overcome all obstacles.
As an African American teacher, I faced numerous socio-ethnic situations. Kudos are extended to the White teacher for her role in “No More Baths.” Households, schools, community gatherings should explore the priceless film and use the lessons, the messages that the youngsters provide.
BOBBIE SPENCER
retired teacher
Lafayette