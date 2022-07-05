I often agree with Lanny Keller's editorial comments, but not this time.
Keller argues that the ongoing Jan. 6 investigations have shown Donald Trump for what he was and still is. But as the headline above his column says, Keller thinks a criminal trial would be "stupid."
Whether or not Donald Trump will be indicted and brought to trial still isn't certain. What is certain, though, is it would set a precedent for all future presidencies. If he were not tried, the precedent would essentially say presidents could do pretty much whatever they want to do — even trying to undo a valid election — regardless of the law. And that scares the dickens out of me.
The twice-impeached Trump must be held accountable in a court of law for his alleged misdeeds. Whether he is convicted or not isn't nearly as important as whether he's brought to trial in the first place.
RUSS WISE
retired reporter
LaPlace