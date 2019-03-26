Archie Williams, center, who has been serving a life sentence after conviction for a 1982 rape, poses for a picture with, from left, niece Nicole Martin, sister Sheila Varner of Monroe, Innocence Project Director of Post Conviction Litigation Vanessa Potkin, aunt Saundra Christmas of Long Beach, Ca., Innocence Project co-founder barry Scheck and sister Charlotte Alexander, of New Orleans. They're outside 19th Judicial Courthouse in Baton Rouge, Thursday, March 21, 2019 after a hearing finally exonerated and freed him, after fingerprint technology pointed to another suspect decades after his conviction.