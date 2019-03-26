I was extremely distressed by an article in The Advocate regarding the recent release of a prisoner who was supposedly wrongly convicted 35 years ago. While I feel extremely sorry for this man, I became angry when reading the article. It was written in such a fashion as to lay blame on the victim for the way this case was handled.
Serial rapist went free while wrongfully convicted man spent decades behind bars — until his exoneration last week
I was under the belief that one no longer places blame on a rape victim for the atrocities she suffered during the crime against her. I am quite certain this victim has lived a life of hell, made worse by seeing this in the local papers once again laying the blame for this at her feet because of misidentification. She and law enforcement were following protocol used at the time and date.
What about her suffering at the time and the stress she endured at the time? I believe the authors of this article are forgetting the victim in this violent crime. No, her name was not used, but I’m sure she and her friends and acquaintances are aware of what truly happened and her state of mind after the events. This victim has also suffered tremendously and I believe the reporters writing the article on their Throne of Judgement were callous in their reporting. This victim is not on trial. The finger should not be pointed at her. Shame on The Advocate for allowing it to be published as it stands.
Diane Berthelot
retired registered nurse
Prairieville