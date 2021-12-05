“Building for God,” the article in Saturday’s Faith/Living section, was illuminating. I found the process architects go through when creating buildings for worship and religious communities fascinating.
However, I was disappointed nobody ever mentioned designing such spaces to be inclusive of and accessible to aging congregants and congregants who have a variety of disabilities.
Over the years I have entered churches and synagogues that are aesthetically pleasing but invariably fail certain groups of people. Failure to provide access to wheelchair users with family members in the pews is something I see frequently.
Grand, sweeping entrance spaces make it very hard for people who have hearing loss to communicate with others. They can also intimidate people who are on the autism spectrum or who have spatial awareness disorders by not allowing them to feel “grounded.” Such spaces can also make it difficult for people who have low vision or are blind to navigate the area.
Carpeted floors make it hard for wheelchair users to move around.
In my dreams, I envision sacred spaces that welcome and accommodate everyone. I’m pretty sure God wants it that way.
BARBARA BURTON
inclusion and accessibility consultant
Baton Rouge