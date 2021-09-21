Entergy power service, garbage collection and crime need to be addressed sooner rather than later. The mayor, City Council and police department need to be examined as critical infrastructure in keeping a city safe and clean.
New Orleans has a problem with all three and we need immediate resolution if we are to gain the confidence of both locals and the world that we are indeed a first-class destination.
Ida, like a leaky roof, exposed the lack of knowledge, creativity and basic management to improve all of these basic city services.
If we stay the same then no amount of advertising, PR or interest will be focused on this destination. We simply cannot continue to operate a first-class destination with inferior services.
We are at a crossroads, and our next infrastructure steps will define our quality of life and local tourism economy.
CARLING DINKLER III
CEO
New Orleans