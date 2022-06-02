Garey Forster’s May 18 column would have the public believing that Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams isn’t being “tough enough on crime” while also somehow alienating organizations such as ours that fight for reforms to our criminal legal system.
A particular section was pulled from our recent letter to the DA that highlights some concerns we have with choices made by the office. Those concerns still stand. We seek to hold the DA accountable to his campaign promises and create a safe, healthy, thriving city for all New Orleanians — including those that interact with the criminal legal system.
However, our words will not be used to attack the precise reforms we are aiming to protect.
Williams has made great strides during his short time in office. Some of those were also in our letter. They include, but are not limited to: the creation of a civil rights unit, improvements in juvenile adjudication policies, an enthusiastic willingness to revisit unfair convictions and sentences and a promise to end the use of the habitual offender law. These are not small feats. They are the result of decades of our community fighting to reform a broken system and the election of a DA who is actually willing to make changes.
In response to this column, we simply say: You can’t have it both ways. You can’t use the words of our organization, which fights to end mass incarceration in this city, as an argument to lock more people up. We will never align ourselves with those values. Instead, we will continue to fight for a community that invests in its people so that they can thrive, because the real “tough on crime” approach is stopping violence before it happens.
BRITAIN FORSYTH
organizing manager, The People’s DA Coalition
New Orleans