Recently, I read an article about the terrible water conditions in St Joseph, and I saw that Lt. Gen. Russel Honore was asking for funds for hot water heaters and supplies to help rebuild the community's water system. Someone donated $400 to buy a water heater.
Seems to me that the general should go to the NFL, NBA, WMBA and all other professional teams and ask for donations, say, of about $5,000 from each member. What about it, sports teams? Wouldn't this be a better way to enhance unity instead of the stuff you do to make people mad at you? Let J.J. Watts set the example for you. What about it, General? Oh, by the way, thank you for your service.
Some St. Joseph residents still not getting clean drinking water despite taxpayer-funded $10M repairs
Eddie Foster
veteran
Ventress