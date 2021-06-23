There was a day in the U.S. that more fiscally disciplined politicians in our nation’s capital used the term “guns or butter” when they argued for their positions about spending on national priorities. Over the years, that term evolved into “guns and butter” as more politicians came to believe we could live beyond our means since the U.S. dollar was and still remains, at least for now, the world’s reserve currency.
With the release of the Biden administration’s record $6 trillion 2022 budget, combined with the other trillions of spending in the works, a more descriptive term now perhaps is “less guns and lots more butter.”
To make the point, the Biden team proposes huge budget increases to most government agencies on the “butter” side. For example, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, Health and Human Services, Commerce and the Environmental Protection Agency will see increases of 23.1%, 27.7% and 21.3%, respectively. At the same time, the Defense and Homeland Security budgets have been decreased on an after-inflation basis.
Let’s hope we are retaining enough “guns” to deter our enemies and that the proposed unprecedented amount of “butter” does not ultimately cause excessive inflation, loss of the dollar as the reserve currency and/or economic sclerosis.
LAWRENCE UTER
retired lawyer
Lafayette