The brouhaha over Stephany Lyman’s lighthearted use of Leonardo DaVinci’s Last Supper to praise Drew Brees strikes me as ridiculous.
Come off it. She’s not threatening Christianity nor is she mocking Christ. She’s simply having a bit of fun.
Follow her example: Lighten up! Smile. Or, if you really want to follow the teachings of Christ in such a grim and censorious fashion, you might wax indignant over something meaningful.
Here’s a couple of examples: We live in a city rife with racism and poverty, and in a state with the highest rate of incarceration in the world. Maybe try grumbling about that instead.
CHARLIE BISHOP
retired educator
New Orleans