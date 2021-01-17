Obviously, as Melinda Deslatte points out in her recent commentary there is not going to be enough COVID-19 vaccine to initially vaccinate many in our society. Additionally, she reports how many advocacy groups and individuals are already inundating the Louisiana Health Department with suggestions about who should get it first.
This is a tough decision. However, I would like to help in this process by proposing a list of those individuals who should get it last.
Lowest on the vaccine receiving list should be all those individuals who refuse to wear a mask that could potentially slow the spread of COVID-19 and impact the economic lockdown that is occurring nationwide. And let’s not forget those individuals that hosted and continue to host large gatherings in defiance of federal and state guidelines. Obviously, these individuals must think COVID-19 is no worse than the seasonal flu and certainly doesn’t even justify the use of the term “pandemic” when discussing it.
In keeping with their thought processes, if they’re not concerned, likewise, we shouldn’t be concerned about putting them in the beginning of the vaccine line, no matter their ages or medical conditions.
Others deserving a place at the end of the line should be any congressional or state legislator or official who filed a court case against, or refused to enforce, Centers for Disease Control or state-mandated COVID-19 mandates or publicly flouted such guidelines. This includes Louisiana heavyweights John Kennedy, Steve Scalise, Garret Graves, Mike Johnson, Ralph Abraham, Clay Higgins, Attorney General Jeff Landry and Louisiana House Republicans. All must be at the end of the vaccine line.
While I realize that my tongue-in-cheek suggestion will not fly, one needs to consider the logic of my case. Many don’t want to assist others by restricting the spread of COVID-19 and yet are scared enough of COVID-19 to want to be one of the first to be protected from it. Am I missing something?
JIM ANDERSON
retired administrator
Ponchatoula