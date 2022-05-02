I and many others who worked for East Baton Rouge Parish were determined to be essential employees and required to work daily while many employees performed no work at all or worked from home during the pandemic. Thankfully, we all continued to receive our normal compensation during that time.
The Metro Council approved use of American Rescue Funds to issue a "COVID Bonus" as recognition for those who continued to work as essential employees on a daily basis, as normal, through the pandemic.
However, in order to receive this approved bonus, an employee had to be currently active on the payroll. I left my City-Parish job in May 2021. Several co-workers retired prior to this approved bonus, including two in the last two months alone.
I am questioning the logic and justification to exclude from this bonus those of us who performed our duties and work obligations during the recognized time period.
MITCHELL LANDRY
former city-parish employee
Greenwell Springs