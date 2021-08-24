As COVID-19 cases and deaths rage in record numbers, I totally understand and applaud the measures in effect by the state and city. It is disheartening to hear the news each day both in the carnage of the epidemic and the things we enjoy being lost to an invisible killer, especially one that measures can be taken against.
That said, I’m glad Saints season is back, but baffled at the allowance of a plan for a full stadium, especially in the wake of all the festivals canceling and daily record fatalities. Even more dumbfounding is the stance of the Saints organization to not allow us to opt out and let them resell our tickets for the season. The market is already flooded by fans not eager to be in a potential super-spreader event. I’ll remain a fan but am very disheartened at the way this has played out. There is still time for the Saints to step up and stand behind those fans like us who have supported them through thick and thin. Maybe, just maybe, they will do the right thing.
KEVIN ZANCA
retired fire chief
Arabi