The abortion debate touched on in Michael Duran's recent letter has poisoned political discourse in this country for three decades, distracting the country from its many responsibilities, foreign and domestic. Since Roe vs. Wade, it has separated well-meaning people on both political sides who would otherwise agree on many social issues. It has diverted attention from a host of important problems, such as poverty in the country and in the world, and has resulted in many otherwise unqualified demagogues being elected to political office. I fully understand why many people consider the disposing of a fetus even only a few hours old to be murder, and know no person who thinks abortion is a positive good as the outcome of an unwanted pregnancy. But, and it is a large “but,” surely there must be a way to a compromise that would allow us to move on to trying to make a better world. I know that some will say “no compromise ever”... and yet there are many reasons to do so. An important one is that if we were to concentrate more on eliminating unwanted pregnancies there would be far fewer abortions. This, of course, involves contraception, which will probably require the cooperation of the Roman Catholic Church.
Perhaps the most fundamental divide in the debate is over what a woman's rights are before the fetus can live outside the womb, that is, viability. The pro-choice community believes that if the fetus is inseparable from the woman's body, it is her inviolable choice to decide what to do about the embryo. No one seriously denies that the embryo represents human life, but it is not independent life. Why is this not the point at which compromise can be attained? If the medical situation were to change so that viability comes earlier, then the legal conditions on abortion would also change.
Abortion was common before Roe and would continue long after, if Roe were reversed. There are now pharmaceutical methods to carry out abortion at home, without the intervention of medical professionals, so that it will not become less common in the future no matter what happens in the political arena. In that sense, total opposition to it is a losing battle, even though it seems an honorable one to those who engage in it. In other words, this is a battle which cannot be won. There can be small triumphs by the pro-life side, but no victory. Realization of that fact ought to motivate a sincere search for a compromise, and no one has proposed one that doesn't center on viability. We must move on.
Dan Purrington
retired academic
Metairie