Walt Handelsman's cartoon in the March 11 edition of this newspaper comparing the coronavirus to listening to Trump talk about the virus was appalling!
First, using a mask is not recommended by the CDC. Washing your hands and coughing into your elbow are the preferred methods of prevention.
Second, the depiction of multiple masks over the woman's face, because she doesn't want to hear Trump talk about the virus, is very disrespectful. This entire "panic" over the coronavirus has been created and perpetuated by the media. This is another example of how the media continues to fuel the political divide they created in our country.
Handelsman shouldn't be connecting political satire with people who are actually suffering from this virus. This cartoon was done in very poor taste and shame on your paper for publishing it.
KAREN TRICHE
retired educator
Luling