I am a Saints fan and enjoy watching the team each week. It is safe to say the Saints have a longstanding love affair with the city of New Orleans.
Maybe some will disagree, but I believe our Monday is related to what the Saints do on Sunday. When we win, we feel better, we smile and in general life is good. When we lose, that is a different story. We become a little less patient and a bit more irritable. Waiting in line, for example, becomes more problematic, and we don’t yield when the traffic sign says to do so.
Winning has made us expect to win every game. As ride or die fans, we in the Who Dat Nation give little thought to losing. Why? Because we rarely do. We have a when, not an if, mentality. It’s when we win and not if we lose.
Going into Sunday’s game against the dirty birds from Atlanta, we had a record of seven wins and only one loss. Meanwhile, Atlanta had played eight games and had only won one of them. Now some would say, at least on paper that 7-1 against 1-7 is a mismatch.
Lee Corso of ESPN always says, “Not so fast, my friends.” This phrase was applicable to us on Sunday. We lost to the Atlanta Falcons 26-9. All of us have opinions as to why we lost. Places of business will be filled in the coming days with people who will take on the role of arm-chair quarterback.
This is the National Football League, and on any given Sunday any team can win. These are professional athletes who take great pride in their craft and in their preparation. Home or away, all 32 teams want to win. Records don’t matter, and players aren’t throwing in the towel. Nobody likes to lose, and the more you lose, the more distasteful it becomes.
Each week, teams play as hard as they can to achieve victory. That is the way the NFL works. As fans, we read the newspapers and browse the internet to check out records and highlights. Players prepare and coaches game plan.
The celebration might be muted because we lost, but we have plenty of good news. We are in first place in our division, and we are still in line to achieve our goals.
Who Dat!
James B. Ewers Jr.
education consultant
New Orleans