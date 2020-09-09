I am a White student. I received my degree in architecture from LSU in 1993.
I just finished reading your article about the tribute to Julian White at LSU’s College of Design. I am one of many or lucky few to have been taught by this man of ultimate character and integrity.
Of the lessons I learned from him, architecture was the least ... and he was the finest architecture teacher during my time there. I never knew he was the first black faculty member at LSU. What I did know was that he was “first” in many categories.
He embodied everything that I wanted to be as a young student. After graduation I didn’t see him often but when we did meet he hadn’t changed. Inevitably that’s where the conversation started, how he looked the same, acted the same: The consummate human being!
I am and continue to be a White student.
TIM AMEDEE
supervisor
Prairieville