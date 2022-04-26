Jack Montoucet’s letter on April 18 joins other voices that address litterers: People should be responsible, use containers, etc. But no matter how responsible citizens become, nonbiodegradable waste is being produced and discarded in huge quantities. For example, in East Baton Rouge Parish, every school lunch is served on disposable Styrofoam trays with plastic utensils and cups, etc.
Address this problem at its source. As long as production of plastics remains wide open, some of it will end up in waterways and in and around the bodies of animals, including humans. This, despite our best efforts to corral the individual units of plastic into appropriate containers.
There is no “away” in which to place our plastic trash forever. Winds lift and carry; rainwaters leach chemicals down into the soil and aquifers; storms float debris to sea. The elements turn larger plastic pieces into a larger collection of smaller pieces readily ingested by animals and remaining in the food chain.
Here in Louisiana, we make the stuff and encourage businesses to do so. Without systematic enticements to correct our plastic pollution production problem, change comes too slowly to matter. We need bold, brave steps from those who govern to encourage needed innovation.
We need to turn the plastics production tap firmly toward off, changing the nature of trash itself. For those who protest that this will wreck our economy, I remind you of the negative impact of plastics on living systems from microscopic to macroscopic. We can make alternative, biodegradable products that also bring economic gains.
When that sort of trash escapes our cans, it will not mar and endanger the landscape indefinitely, but will decompose and be recycled in the ecosystem as all matter is in nature.
CAROLYN DEYO
retired teacher
Baton Rouge