Our society has gotten to a point where everyone has a right but nobody wants a responsibility.
We seem to have no game plan to stop all the murders in our state but only words uttered, such as this must stop, victims are in our prayers, this is so very tragic, etc.
We must unite and talk candidly about the war zone we are now living in and what can we do to improve the situation in Louisiana.
All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good folks do nothing. We know how to send a rocket to the moon and Mars but have not figured out how to live in peace.
The person who wants to do something for mankind finds a way, all the others find an excuse. Nothing is easier than self-deceit and the most interesting journey that a person can make is discovering themselves.
Please let your voice be heard with a game plan to improve the violence and murder rates in our beloved state. People can be divided into three groups: Those who make things happen, those who watch things happen and those that wonder what happened.
What group are you in?
DALE BROWN
LSU basketball coach, retired
Baton Rouge