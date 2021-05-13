The parishioners of St. John's Episcopal Church Kenner want to offer our immense gratitude to the Kenner Fire Department and Entergy, especially to the employees who "let there be Light" for our 11 a.m. Sunday Service on May 2. During the morning storms, just before 10 a.m., a transformer on a pole by our church began smoking.
The Kenner FD was right on it, watching it as it crackled and then exploded and our power went out in the church. The firemen stayed until Entergy crews arrived to handle the situation. Power was restored by 10:50 and our worship began right on time! What a joy to see modern miracles performed by people "just doing their jobs." Thanks again!
GEORGE CAWLEY
music director, St. John's Episcopal Church
New Orleans