In a recent letter, Steve Faucheux wrote that he doesn’t understand why the Democrats can’t make common cause with Trump. Does Faucheux not recall Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying in 2009 that the Republicans’ only goal was to make Barack Obama a one-term president? Does he not remember that Republicans spent eight years doing nothing but obstructing the President’s policies? Was it so long ago that (for the first time in American history) McConnell refused to allow the Senate Judiciary Committee to even begin hearings on Obama’s SCOTUS nominee?
Moreover — what policies would Faucheux have the Democrats support? Trump’s policy of sucking up to violent criminal dictators, including the two most dangerous men on the planet, Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin? How about Trump’s policies that allow big business to ravage the natural world by spewing carbon dioxide and waste into our air and water? Trump’s policy of separating children from parents legally seeking asylum in the United States? The policy of keeping those same asylum-seekers in squalid camps on the border? How about Trump’s tariffs (aka tax on American consumers) that are killing family-owned farms and American jobs? I know — let’s all support Trump’s massive tax cut for the ultra-rich. You know — the one that added a trillion dollars to the deficit. That was a good one.
The list of bad Trumpian ideas is far too extensive to detail here.
Faucheux’s letter also asked for the Democrats in Congress to stop the investigations and get on with working for the people. Per congress.gov, House Democrats have passed 180 bills since January (including election and immigration reform). Most of them have been blocked from even coming up for debate in the Senate by McConnell. Grand Obstructionist Party.
Congress has a duty to perform oversight of the executive branch. The Republicans investigated Hillary Clinton and other Democrats ad nauseam for eight years. They didn’t find any criminality, but they kept on trying. Trump — on the other hand — provides fertile ground for investigators. In case you haven’t read the Mueller Report, allow me to give you the 50-cent tour. Trump was Vladimir Putin’s favored candidate, so the Russians helped Trump get elected. The Trump campaign had more than 100 suspicious interactions with representatives of the Russian government. After the election, Trump obstructed justice at least 10 times and would have been indicted except for the idiotic Department of Justice policy against indicting a sitting president. None of this includes ongoing investigations of Trump by the New York state Attorney General and others for hush-money payments, missing inaugural funds, financial fraud, etc.
As far as I’m concerned, the Democrats are right on course.
Michael Hale
IT consultant
Baton Rouge