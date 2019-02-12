By now, I’d imagine every cellphone user in the country has been plagued by scam/junk calls. I’ve called U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy as well as U.S. Rep. Garret Graves. If I got an answer at all, it boiled down to “we’re aware of the problem, but there’s not much we can do.” I fail to understand how our Washington politicians can invest time pushing for funding a border wall, yet have no time or interest in fixing a problem that — sorry, my phone just rang — another scam caller. Anyhow, I can’t really understand why something that affects millions of Louisiana voters can be of such little interest to our federal politicians. If you want to get re-elected or get promoted, do something that really helps the people.
John Singleton
equipment designer
Livingston