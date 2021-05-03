Jefferson Parish Clerk of Court Jon Gegenheimer's letter was well written and expressed the actual sad truth that HR1 is not a voting rights law. HR1 will make it easier for people who are not citizens to take advantage of the opportunity to vote when they have no right to do so.
We voters here in Louisiana have to produce a valid ID when we vote and I do not have a problem with that. Georgia's new voting law has nothing to do with Jim Crow.
Calling for people and companies to boycott Georgia is utterly ridiculous and totally based on lies. It is such a pity that so many people fall for the lies of the liberal left instead of seeing them for what they are.
MARIE E. SPICUZZA
retired secretary
Kenner