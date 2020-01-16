With the holidays behind us, and here in the early days of the Mardi Gras season, I have always thought that this is the time of year to catch my breath and collect my thoughts — to take time to appreciate this great city and to focus on how the people who call New Orleans home are making a difference in our community.
Perhaps more so than in years past, in 2019, as the lead for AT&T’s Believe New Orleans campaign, I had a front-row seat to the impact men and women who believe in New Orleans are having on our future.
Just a few weeks ago, Dr. Calvin Mackie and his STEM NOLA team hosted nearly 450 young people from across the city at their seventh annual STEM fest. My colleagues and I joined with dozens of other volunteers from across the city, supporting STEM NOLA as they offered young people the opportunity to explore science in new ways that make STEM learning and STEM careers not just a dream, but a true possibility for young people.
At the same time, the Louisiana Urban League, through its Scale UP! Louisiana program, has been hard at work preparing area entrepreneurs for even greater successes. Through this program, they are providing counseling, education, mentorship, access to funding and other resources to area small business owners, giving them tools to help them build scalable and profitable businesses.
Throughout the year, the team at the New Orleans Business Alliance worked with many residents across New Orleans East through its STRIVE NOLA project, developing important career skills to help residents find entry-level positions in sustainable jobs.
These represent just a few examples of the tremendous work that the men and women of New Orleans are doing to build better futures.
On top of that, whether it’s the folks at the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORDC) who are supporting the youth and families, leadership at the Lake Forest Charter School, beautification crews working with the East New Orleans Business Improvement District, or the inspiring and community-building men and women of the Hispanic and African-American Chambers of Commerce, there is amazing work being done by those who believe in New Orleans.
And as the world turns its gaze to our wonderful city in the coming weeks, it is important that we recognize and appreciate that work.
I am proud to live in this city, and I am proud of the work being done across the city to strengthen our economy and to cultivate a better future for our residents.
Michael J. Ruffin
regional director, AT&T Louisiana
New Orleans