I read the editorial in Sunday's paper, "A doctor speaks from the heart about our crisis," with great interest. I agree with Dr. Henry Kaufman's plea for our community to wear masks and practice social distancing. But it is not enough.
What about the very real fear people have of getting the virus and passing it on to their families and friends, and possibly getting so sick they have to go to the hospital? We all know that the healthier a person is, the less likely they are to become very sick if they do get the virus.
So why, after all these months, aren't we hearing from doctors and other health professionals that people also need to take better care of themselves, by avoiding highly processed food and junk food, eating healthier food, drinking more water and less alcohol and soda, which have totally unproductive calories. And especially right now, during this health crisis, people should take more vitamins such as B, C, D3 and zinc to strengthen their immune systems.
If more doctors and health professionals discussed these common-sense ways to get healthier, along with wearing masks in public, social distancing and frequent hand washing, this might actually be the best way to greatly reduce the number of people getting really sick and needing to go to the hospital with serious and possibly terminal cases of COVID-19. Let's do everything we can to flatten, then lower the curve and finally bring this potentially deadly virus under control.
ELLEN BANDER
certified health coach
Baton Rouge