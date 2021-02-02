Louisianans will always cherish Drew Brees and the entire Saints organization for the 2010 Super Bowl win. Brees’ legacy isn't defined by a Super Bowl win, but also by his generosity and service to communities throughout Louisiana.
It was excruciating to see Brees get hurt in the San Francisco game, sustaining a collapsed lung and numerous broken ribs on both sides of his chest. But, just like the last time Brees got hurt and Bridgewater replaced him, the Saints didn't miss a beat.
This time Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill came to the rescue. In both situations, the Saints organization made the mistake of putting Brees back in, even though everyone knew he was still hurt, not 100% and it cost us all another season.
Fans love Brees, but now it is time for him to retire, spend more time with his family, his community and move on to the next phase of his life healthy. The Saints organization has a better shot of winning its next Super Bowl with a new leader as quarterback.
But Louisianans will always love Brees.
RODNEY R. SCHOEMANN
investor
Baton Rouge