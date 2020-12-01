As a two-time voter for Donald Trump, I'm going to take my relative obscurity (and a very low chance that the president will attack me on Twitter), use it to my advantage, and state: "Mr. President, it's over. Time to concede."
Apparently, Louisiana's Republican congressional delegation needs a dose of courage to make the same statement.
No one with an ounce of critical thinking skills can support what the president and his campaign legal team are attempting to do. Baseless accusations on the integrity of our voting system and, by extension, the basis of our democracy are both a pitiful and dangerous attempt by Trump and his team to turn the tide of election that, by every reasonable measure, was won by Joe Biden. To paraphrase Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, "I'm disappointed in the result ... but numbers don't lie."
Indeed they don't. I'd encourage our congressional delegation to put on its critical thinking hats, consider the damage that is being done to our republic, and publicly call on Trump to concede and stop this madness.
JEREMY BALDRIDGE
chemical engineer
Sulphur