Recently, the Army Corps of Engineers stated residents may grow too comfortable in the midst of storm season since our levee systems held against Hurricane Ida; but there’s much more than the levee system protecting us from massive devastation and loss when storms hit our coast.
While often overlooked, Louisiana’s coastal wetlands have been our first lines of defense against hurricanes. These natural storm buffers such as barrier islands, marshes and swamps protect our levee systems, as levees alone were not built to sustain the direct, powerful storm surges of hurricanes.
At one time there were extensive wetlands surrounding the Greater New Orleans area, but each year they continue to decline. Every mile of those wetlands is estimated to protect our communities from losing millions of dollars, but those dollars will continue to disappear, as the miles of Louisiana’s wetlands continue to as well.
Thankfully, Louisiana plans to spend nearly $1.3 billion on coastal projects over the next year, detailed in its latest Coastal Annual Plan. This is encouraging as it’s the largest amount the state has invested in a single year, but the state is also planning to provide an additional $2.2 billion for coastal projects over the next three years.
With this, we must continue to invest in and prioritize large-scale coastal restoration projects to restore and maintain these wetlands to ensure our communities are protected and our levees remain intact, especially as scientists warn hurricanes are increasing in intensity. And it’s going to require more than man-made structures such as levees to protect us from future storms. We absolutely need to preserve our natural storm buffer if our communities are to survive stronger hurricanes and higher seas.
KRISTI TRAIL
Pontchartrain Conservancy
New Orleans