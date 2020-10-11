Safeguarding the 2020 electoral process so the American people have full confidence in the outcome is as important, as having a winner. The right to vote is sacred. Dan Coats, former Director of National Intelligence, issued a passionate and eloquent call to action to action to do just that. The American people deserve to rightly place our trust in every step of the voting process at the precinct level and beyond. Coats says we need emergency federal legislation to establish an Election Oversight Commission to safeguard the process, the results, and the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Election interference both foreign and domestic, is heavy and underway.
I agree with Coats. When Americans understand clear and present dangers to our democracy, as we now face in this election season, we are capable of working together. This proposed Election Oversight Commission is "circle the wagons" to protect the legitimacy of the election. Enemies of the United States and those who do not uphold the U.S. Constitution, want the American people to lose confidence in this election, its outcome, and our democratic processes. The proposed Election Oversight Commission would receive its own legitimacy through commitment to bi-partisan, non-partisan leadership, with members taking an oath to this commitment. Political parties would agree in advance of the Nov. 3 election, to accept the election’s final tally. The commission is to be comprised of elder statesmen, governors, legislative leaders, judges, business leaders. Their purpose includes supporting the network of election officials at every level, to uphold election procedure and law.
Coats, a conservative former U.S. Senator from Indiana, speaks plainly that our electoral process is in peril from interference both foreign and domestic. FBI Director Christopher Wray says Russia is actively engaged in a social media campaign of misinformation and distortion. Generations ago, the United States achieved election legitimacy with minimal fraud; and, we send monitors helping countries around the world determine election legitimacy. Dan Coats says now we must give full attention to safeguarding our own sacred franchise.
SARAH A. TESTER
mental health professional
Pearl River