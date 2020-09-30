Watching C-SPAN’s recent commemorations of the centennial of the 19th Amendment that granted women the right to vote, one would have thought that only White women were instrumental in the fight for gender equality, eradicating sexism and obtaining the right to vote.
During the broadcast, I kept hearing the names of White suffragettes such as Alice Paul, Carrie Chapman Catt, Victoria Woodhull and Elizabeth Cady Stanton — all courageous women who should be lauded and celebrated for their unswervingly fight for the right to vote. But they did not fight alone.
African American women also were instrumental in the fight for gender equality, ending sexism and obtaining the right to vote. Like their White female counterparts, African American women marched, demonstrated, signed petitions, were jailed, endured violence and agitated for that sacred right to vote. And African American women did so at a greater danger because of their race.
We should also remember that White women won the right to vote, whereas African American women continued to fight for that sacred right. They would finally be given that right by the Voting Rights Act, 45 years later.
I would have loved to hear the names of African American suffragettes such as Ida B. Wells, Fannie Williams, Nannie Helen Burroughs or Mary Ann Cary along with the aforementioned White suffragettes. In the pantheon of suffragettes, African American women have earned the same honor as White women.
If we are to become a " More Perfect Union," we cannot continue to ignore or negate the struggles and contributions of people because of their race, gender, religion, ethnicity or nationality.
HUEY HARRISON
artist
New Orleans