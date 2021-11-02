We talk a lot about turning our state around. We are blessed with a diverse culture, delicious food, and abundant natural resources. However, our state shows up at the bottom of the “bad lists” on a perennial basis.
Right now, Louisiana’s tax code is longer than the New Testament and exhausting to navigate. Our tax rates are too high to be competitive with our neighbors and too complex to promote job growth.
That change of fortunes we talk so much about is in our hands. There is something we can do to fix what ails our state. On Nov. 13, we can vote for Constitutional Amendment 2 to start the process of reforming our tax system by lowering income tax rates and simplifying the tax code. With passage, the state’s income tax rate would be the lowest in the southeast among states that levy an income tax.
We are being outcompeted by our neighbors who are attracting our friends and families away from Louisiana. Texas, Tennessee and Florida already have no income tax and Mississippi is eyeing abolishment, as well. Voting yes on Amendment 2 would help us protect Louisiana from being outcompeted, bringing relief to families.
With these changes will come a better job market that encourages increased job opportunities for Louisianans.
Amendment 2 has broad support among families and businesses because it is a common-sense change that would make it easier to live, work and raise a family in our state. Voting "yes" on Amendment 2 would be voting for a strong solution to issues that we’ve faced for too long.
JOHN KAY
vice president, Pelican Action
New Orleans