I’ve known and admired state Sen. Ed Price, D-Gonzales, since he was president of the Louisiana School Boards Association. When I succeeded him in that office a few years later, I tried to follow Ed’s example.
But I don’t understand his support for a bill allowing unlimited political contributions from PACs. He says it improves “transparency” but PACs, in general, have a poor reputation and some candidates even form their own to collect and distribute dark money.
During a two-decade political career in St John Parish, I won several elections and lost a few, but funded nearly all of them with my own money. The largest contribution I ever accepted was $50.
And I’ve consistently maintained that the poster child for political reform, term limits, was wrong. Campaign finance limits make much more sense.
Along with The Advocate and The Times-Picayune, I ask Gov. John Bel Edwards to veto Ed’s bill.
I still admire Ed and think his motives come from a good place. But he’s wrong on this one.
RUSS WISE
former member, St. John School Board
Laplace