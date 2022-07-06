Letter writer Carol Pooley laments that democracy has finally fallen and that there is impending Republican Party rule. Last time I checked, Democrats control both houses of Congress and the presidency as they have, more often than not, throughout my father's life and my seven decades.
In addition, since the FDR administrations, the Supreme Court has often accomplished what Democratic-controlled Congresses could not or would not do. It is only when the pendulum swings the other way that wails of Armageddon arise.
With regard to the death of democracy, although she mentions the term constitutional republic once, she implies that direct, complete majority rule has been our form of self-government. It has not.
The majority of the Founding Fathers feared direct, mob-rule democracy as much as they did monarchy and aristocracy. John Adams said, "There was never a democracy yet that did not commit suicide."
Therefore, they founded a representative republic with a Senate that was, for over a century, elected by state legislatures rather than direct popular vote (as the House was) in order to temper swings of popular passions.
After the Constitutional Convention, when the question was asked what kind of government we were given, the answer attributed to Benjamin Franklin (but perhaps to a Dr. Powell) was not "a democracy, if you can keep it," but "a republic, if you can keep it."
There is a difference.
DALE MORRIS
physician
Destrehan