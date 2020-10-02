The presidential "debate" was a national embarrassment. Have we completely lost the ability to speak in a civil way?
Since the answer appears to be "yes," here are my suggested rules for the next debate: Moderator asks the questions. First speaker gets two minutes. Other speaker gets three minutes to respond. First speaker gets two minutes to rebut. Responses are timed on a clock.
A warning buzzer is sounded 15 seconds before time is up. A bell is rung when time is up. if you speak after the bell, you lose your next turn to speak. If you interrupt the other speaker during his time to talk, you lose your next turn to speak and the interrupted speaker gets an extra two minutes added to his time.
Maybe under rules like this, we would actually get to focus on the policy and the principles being expressed (or hidden).
ROBERT STEEG
lawyer
New Orleans