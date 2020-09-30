The recent article by Ben Myers titled; “Bridge builder or ‘secretary to Black people’? Cloudy role besets Lafayette’s minority affairs chief,” did an excellent job in shedding light on some of the issues on how this position was staffed and the overall public sentiment regarding its appointed chief, yet it failed to point out the good that such an office can serve the entire Lafayette community.
The Office of Minority Affairs should have a mission to serve the citizens of Lafayette Parish in strengthening and building communities through programs which promote the development, advancement and betterment of economic, employment, business and cultural opportunities for minority residents of the parish and the improvement, stabilization and growth of economically distressed areas throughout the parish.
The director of minority affairs should lead the charge and have the responsibility of working with the various local communities within the parish to create a framework for equity and inclusion while also facilitating dialogue and policies that support this effort. The director should serve as the technical expert as it applies to city and parish policies, programs, contracting and help direct and administer federal programs, that are specific within underserved communities, such as the newly developed Opportunity Zones, and how they can help drive economic development and job creation within these areas.
This director should also take steps to create specific ethnic group advisory boards that will speak to the specific needs of these groups, who would collectively develop an annual report of findings and recommendations which could be used to help the administration in its attempts to be inclusive, equitable and transparent for all citizens.
Lafayette Parish is home to nearly 245,000 people. In 2019, African Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans and other ethnic groups made up nearly 35% of the total population. These groups are continuing to call Lafayette Parish home and with their growth and presence, comes a variety of issues that impact the entire community. The Office of Minority Affairs should recognize that many of the issues affecting these communities revolve around access to health care, economic development and education.
By refocusing its mission and retooling its office, the Guillory administration still has an opportunity to show its commitment to advocate for the needs of communities of color in Lafayette Parish. The Office of Minority Affairs should be at the forefront of leading the charge toward systematic change, equity and justice in Lafayette Parish.
The idea of "One Parish — One Lafayette" is still within our reach and I am optimistic that we will meet the needs of all citizens of the parish, yet specifically the minority community, because we really are better together.
RAVIS K. MARTINEZ
political consultant
Lafayette