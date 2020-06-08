I thought all the protests were about us all learning to love and respect each other, to hear each other’s thoughts, to feel each other’s pain and to finally find a way for us all to live in peace, unity and prosperity.
Since when has it become acceptable for one human being to tell another human being to "shut the f*** up"? Are we no longer able to have our own opinions or thoughts, and the ability to express them openly?
I think anyone that said Drew Brees should "shut the f*** up", should be the one apologizing. If you disagree with what he said, why not state your case in a respectful manner and change his thought process through discussion and not by trying to silence him and telling him to "file in line" with your thoughts.
Several Saints players stated that "Drew was a friend of theirs" yet they went on to publicly shame him, when if they were really his friends, they would have called him personally and had a "friendly" discussion on the subject, and explained to him why his view was wrong in these present times and why his words were so hurtful to so many.
I guess it's easier to just post their vitriol in a public forum trying to force their opinion and thoughts onto someone else, than trying to have a respectful discussion.
In today's times, apparently not only do some voices not deserve to be heard, but now even some lives don't matter! May God help us all.
STEVE FECKE
retired grocer
Pearl River