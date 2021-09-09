A big thank you to all the men and women who have worked so hard in “heat advisory” weather to get our electric power back on. I am like about 250,000 other people who would have liked to have power sooner, but the reality is they did a tremendous job.
I lost power about 8 p.m. Sunday and we got power back about 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Yes, I was on a generator for six days while the brave men and women worked tirelessly to get power back.
Working in this heat and humidity is grueling. I know there were people from many other states and some of them are not used to working in this humidity, but they did the job.
So a big thank you to all and may God bless you.
MICKEY CHRISTENSEN
systems consultant
Baton Rouge