Sometimes I think I might be the only reader that pays any attention to the Sunday feature “How your lawmakers voted.”
It’s usually predictably boring. All of the Republicans vote in lockstep with whatever the president wants, and Cedric Richmond almost always votes the opposite way. But when Cedric Richmond, Steve Scalise and Garret Graves all voted the same way on House Resolution 2694, protecting the job status of pregnant workers, that’s rare. And for Clay Higgins and Mike Johnson to vote differently than the other Republicans, that’s another attention-getter.
On the one hand, it might show that these gentlemen are really thinking for themselves. On the other hand, maybe some of them really didn’t even know what they were voting for or against.
And so it goes …
JOHN SINGLETON
machine designer
Livingston