The daily bombardment of stupidity continues. Last week, you published a letter telling us that no white people are racist, it's just that black people are bad. (Thanks for clearing that up for us.)
And today, you have the brilliant Dan Fagan's idea that the spread of coronavirus is caused by the efforts to slow the spread. Proof? Just look at South Dakota, where anti-corona efforts were minimal and infection rates are low.
But wait. Isn't there a general principle that correlation doesn't necessarily indicate causation? Could it be that anti-corona measures were strongest where infection rates were highest?
Nah, that wouldn't fit the Trumpolian narrative.
DAVID PORTER
retired professor
Baton Rouge