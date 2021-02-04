I commend your columnist, Will Sutton, for his coverage regarding renaming of streets in the Historic Recognition and Physical Expression committee report included in the city of Baton Rouge’s full Commission on Racial Equity and Inclusion report.
Due to word restraints, and possibly oversights by the committee in its report, I feel Sutton could only touch upon this one topic in the significant lack of this committee’s understanding of the importance of historic recognition and its role in dismantling racism and anti-Blackness. A city’s committee on equity that has a lack of understanding of how racist street names has implications for community members, is indicative of a serious disconnect.
The committee report references changes take time and are costly yet says more emphasis should be placed on “hearts and minds” through education. Our community can achieve the changing of policy and systems through tangible change, such as evaluating and changing nods to a racist past, as many other communities have done.
A “hearts and minds” approach to equity is Pollyannaish and dismissive. By implementing the needed actions of ridding our city of racist street names, monuments and building names, we start a path to educating citizens around the importance of all of our spaces being inclusive, equitable and places to reward and revere the community we hope to be. We’re not reinventing the wheel in an approach to equity by starting with dismantling these symbols of racism we pass every day.
There are many organizations and individuals who have tackled these issues long before this committee’s creation. Many such entities have worked toward facilitating or participating in these discussions, establishing historic districts, landmarks and other ways to celebrate equity in our community. Such organizations should have been contacted for input.
While our leadership had the best intentions, best intentions can only have the best results through guidance and input of those working to make the past and present a place in equity today.
FAIRLEIGH JACKSON
Preserve Louisiana director
Baton Rouge