Methinks this newspaper needs to apply more investigative journalism when reporting on New Orleans’ ongoing trash-hauling crisis.
In September, your reporters noted that Metro and Richards Disposal each had about 70,000 customers and were paid $10 million annually. If each of these 140,000 customers paid $24 per month via their Sewerage and Water Board bills, that nets over $40 million in revenue annually. However, the Cantrell administration now claims only $34 million is collected.
Perhaps they need to change the batteries in their calculators? Or is that $6 million being siphoned off every year for vague administrative fees?
Even more suspicious is the Sanitation Department’s claim that they now need over $40 million in their budget. Perhaps the city should be applying such fees to the proper departments and not employing murky math and half-facts to justify taking more money away from their constituents and/or creating some new layer of bureaucracy with this "reinvention" scheme.
KAREN M.H. KERSTING
business owner
New Orleans