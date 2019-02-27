A few years ago, I started biking as my main form of transportation. Shortly thereafter, I realized there weren’t that many people biking, even though New Orleans has flat land, relatively good weather, and everything the city has to offer is in close proximity.
One thing I quickly noticed was most people make unfair assumptions about people biking. I often hear quips about people biking having suspended driver’s licenses, being unemployed or unable to afford a car. I chose to bike over driving my car because it is good for my health, faster than walking, and gives me a new way to see the beautiful city every time I leave my front door. Biking has afforded me unparalleled mobility in the eclectic city of New Orleans.
As I see more and more people restricting their exercise and eating more than the recommended daily intake (an easy thing to do in New Orleans), I suggest everyone give bicycling a chance to become a part of their daily routine. Opting to pick up a bike on your way to work can help you lose more than 10 pounds in the first year of your cycling commute. It's a great way to get in shape if you can’t find the time for a gym in your routine.
Biking is not only beneficial to your physical appearance but also your state of mind. My daily commute provides a few brief moments of solace and joy before I get my day started, and those few moments are what I look forward to at the beginning and end of my workday. The reason for the increased happiness during exercise is the secretion of endorphins, neurotransmitters that essentially tell your brain, “I’m happy!”
In addition to improved health, the other lifestyle benefits of biking have made me the advocate I am today. Biking provides me enhanced mobility that neither cars nor public transportation could offer; I can go where I want when I want and don’t have to rely on someone else’s schedule or worry about parking.
Join me by choosing to improve your health, save on transportation costs and enhance your mobility by biking.
I hope I’ll see you in the bike lanes!
Renée King
licensed practical nurse, New Orleans Veterans Affairs Hospital
New Orleans