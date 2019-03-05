In his cartoon about the recent U.S.-North Korea summit, Walt Handelsman betrays little to no awareness of the history of negotiating paths out of nuclear crises nor of necessary methods for doing so. Instead, he chooses to blithely lampoon the ongoing (sane people hope) "summits" between our president and North Korea's Kim. Who is he pleasing by being sardonically dismissive of nice talking replacing a previously overheated nuclear threat environment wherein tensions have recently cooled, with no missiles nor dangerous words of brinksmanship flying? Our allies the South Koreans, first-up to receive a nuclear hit, are much happier with Kim talking rather than launching and testing. As are people worldwide who understand the math of the "sum of all fears": A U.S.-North Korea nuclear exchange can easily add up to a worldwide killer dwarfing climate change scenarios when China (which has said it will back Kim if he gets hit first) and then Russia weigh in.
Not seeing that is a big blind spot for an editorial cartoonist — or any pundit — to have. They had best hope that President Donald Trump does not buckle to their constant, aberrant carping and back away from talking firmly but nicely. If that happens, when we're all ghosts glowing in the dark, we'll know who to blame. We all probably literally owe our lives to the Kennedys —and Russia's Nikita Khrushchev —not giving in to heedless hard-liners at the time of the Cuban missile crisis. Hopefully, those who desire to derail Mr. Trump at any cost will not provoke an unstoppable, terminal chain of events.
Doug Roome
licensed clinical social worker
Metairie