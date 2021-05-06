Senate Bill 156 requires that women’s athletic teams only consist of biological females and no transgenders. State Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, argues this will ensure the fairness of women’s sports.
I’m not sure why this is controversial.
There are plenty of psychological differences between men and women, including how men perform better on visual aspects and women perform better on verbal tasks, and how the two view sex, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. Transgender people claim that they essentially have the opposite sex’s brain, and therefore their brain doesn’t match their biology.
However, just because your brain changes doesn’t mean your body does naturally.
According to the Mayo Clinic, hormone therapy is ideally supposed to start before the development of secondary sex characteristics, before puberty. Puberty for boys starts at age 12 and it is rare (and dangerous) for 12-year-olds to do hormone therapy. By that age, your mind isn’t fully developed, so you’re not mature enough to make drastic decisions like transitioning to the opposite sex.
Doctors recommend to not start hormone therapy until 18 years old. By then, someone who identifies as a transgender female has grown up for 18 years as a boy coming into manhood. Testosterone levels have risen. Muscle mass has increased by age 13. And if they have already been in sports up until this point, they have gotten stronger than most girls their age.
It would be unfair for a biological male of 18 who has gone through puberty to transition to female and participate with biological females.
We can tolerate gender identity. We can’t ignore facts. Men don’t compete with women. That’s how sports works. That’s how sports have always worked. If you want to play sports, join a coed team where biology doesn’t matter.
BREANNA HENRY
student
New Orleans