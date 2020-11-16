I am often at the dog park. It is a very happy place for friendly dogs and animal lovers.
I see rescued dogs and also a lot of bought dogs. I love them all but if you have never been into community animal welfare you may not know that local private shelters and animal controls are full of wonderful adoptable animals, purebreds too, so there is still a great need to spay or neuter.
Shelters also transport a lot of animals out of state to find good homes and they always need good volunteers. Do an internet search of animal welfare in Louisiana and low-cost spay and neuter.
OLA AYERS
retired sign language interpreter
Lafayette