When I was in high school, American history only went through World War II. Think about the history since the 1940s.
There is more to America than racism, but if boards of education insist on teaching about America’s racism, they have to remove their blinders. I have no argument with social studies classes including how racism has been a part of American life since our country’s inception. Reality should become part of all classes or children will lose faith in our country, and perhaps in themselves, when they get into and live life on its own merits.
First and foremost is the usurpation of the lands Native Americans inhabited. That, to me, is the most egregious act America has ever created and perpetuated. Not in historic order necessarily, the Irish, after the Potato Famine in Ireland, came in droves because they were starving. They were discriminated against and looked at with distrust.
Italians coming into America through Ellis Island were belittled, called derogatory names, and were unemployable, turning many into a life of crime. Jews have been discriminated against by most nations at some time. In America, they, like Africans, could not eat in most restaurants nor stay in most hotels frequented by white Americans.
Today, many Americans discriminate against Middle Easterners, whether due to religion or the misplaced blame for 9/11. Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, Cubans and Asians are shunned because Americans blame them for taking jobs away from poorer, under-educated Americans (white and/or black).
Asians are being blamed for the pandemic; it doesn’t matter that most of these discriminated against are Americans by birth.
If American social studies education is going to teach our children about racism in America, it must be inclusive, not concentrated on one ethnic group.
DIANE T. MARTIN
retired educator
Morgan City