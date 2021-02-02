I was involved with other civic leaders in blight eradication after Hurricane Katrina.
What we learned and experienced after studying the situation is that intellectual, affluent blight owners will not eradicate the blight until it is more expensive to maintain the blight than to eradicate.
What I read in the state Sen. Troy Carter blight article is consistent with this theory. Carter always believed the fines would be waived whenever he got around to eradicating the blight. Moreover, the city rewarded him for owning blight by reducing his property tax assessment. (Only in New Orleans do we reward blight owners to own blighted property!)
It was always cheaper for the blight owner to own the blighted property than to spend what it would cost to eradicate the blight. There was never a sense of urgency, a concern for the neighbor next door or care for the neighborhood's viability. (This is consistent with what we experienced post-Katrina.)
Only when the blighted property was exposed by David Hammer did the political cost to maintain the property in a blighted condition become more expensive than the cost of blight eradication.
This is why the property owner, the day after public disclosure, commenced the eradication process after months of status quo by cleaning up the outside trash. This example of blight and eradication in New Orleans is consistent with what the Code Enforcement experts taught us and what we experienced post-Katrina.
STANLEY COHN
retired attorney
New Orleans